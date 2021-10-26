Thinking of getting into medium format film photography? One of the best ways to start is to get a reliable camera. Rangefinder cameras are among the most popular, especially for those who do a lot of street, architecture, or environmental photos. Medium format cameras tend to be on the expensive side, even for film photography. But if you’re after rangefinders, the Fuji GS645S could be an affordable option for you.

In the video above, Massachusetts-based Kevin McGurgan shares his quick review of the Fuji GS645S Professional, a compact rangefinder released in October 1984. Admittedly, affordable is subjective and the price tag may still be expensive, especially for beginners. But in the end, it could turn out to be a worthy investment for its features, notably the super sharp lens, accurate light meter and compact form factor.

First, McGurgan gives us some basic facts about the GS645S and some sample photos that he took. The 645 in its name stands for the 6 x 4.5 format images that it produces in 120 film. One of the quirks of this camera is that it takes portrait orientation by default. So, there’s another tripod mount on the side of the camera for taking landscape photos when attached to a tripod.

As with any gear, it’s also important to be aware of the cons of the GS645S. For example, the minimum focus distance of this camera is 1 meter, while the maximum aperture is f/4. As mentioned in the video, you may find these to be limiting, depending on your shooting style and type of photography you usually do.

Do you have any experience and insights on the Fuji GS645S to share? Drop them in the comments below, or in our film photography group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!