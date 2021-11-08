Looking to iconic filmmakers and their movie masterpieces is one of the most popular ways for us to get photography inspiration. After all, there’s cinematic photography, now a popular visual style that borrows heavily from the movies. But, there’s more to the angles and mood that we can pick up from the cinema legends.

In the video above, UK-based photographer Tatiana Hopper talks about four noteworthy filmmakers who will definitely bring us some serious photography inspiration: Orson Welles, Douglas Sirk, Akira Kurosawa and Andrei Tarkovsky. She goes through the qualities of their visual style that can train our eyes for effective composition and captivating storytelling.

For example, she regarded Welles as a master of dramatic light and shadow. Meanwhile, she found Sirk impressive for his intelligent use of color. Kurosawa is legendary for his use of composition and storytelling in cinema. Tarkovsky is skilled at using abstraction and a sense of space and time for world-building. Of course, she also included her film recommendations to demonstrate her points and help us study these filmmakers’ styles better.

Do you also have some favorite filmmakers whose work significantly influenced your photography? Tell us about them in the comments below, or in our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!