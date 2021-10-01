Natural light creates gorgeous results for food photography. But let’s face it, the ideal natural light isn’t always accessible. So, it always helps to know various lighting techniques for food photography. These include manipulating artificial light to achieve the look of natural light.

New to creating natural-looking lighting for shooting food? The video above shows Joanie Simon of The Bite Shot sharing her three tips when working with artificial lighting. These tips work by simulating the bright but soft light that you typically get next to a big window. Once you master the setup, you’ll be able to create beautiful food photography just about anywhere.

Soft light is key to beautiful food photos, so working with diffusers or soft boxes is important. The right size of the light source relative to the subject is another consideration. Keep in mind that diffusers will also make your light source bigger, so you want to choose the right soft box size for the job. Lastly, the distance of your light source from the subject will determine how soft or hard the shadows will look. If you’re working with a diffuser, the proximity of your light source from the material will also affect the brightness of your scene.

Want more food photography tips and tricks like these? Don’t forget to join our our group discussions if you’re already part of the Photofocus Community!