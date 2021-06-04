As with all genres of photography, part of what makes food photography good is how a subject stands out from the rest of the image. There are several ways to achieve this. But using light with precision is one of the simplest yet most effective, as today’s featured food photography tip demonstrates!

In the video above, Brandon of Figandlight explains why he believes that controlling light works great for creating separation. It ensures that the subject doesn’t blend in too much with the background, even in minimalist compositions.

He also shows how this applies to food photography with a simple store-bought muffin as his subject. Using a strobe light and a few simple light modifiers, he was able to draw attention to his not-so-photogenic subject without it looking too dramatic.

Want more nifty and easy food photography tips? Make sure you’ve already joined the Photofocus Community so you can start chatting with your fellow food photographers!