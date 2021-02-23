Anyone who takes up photography does so with the intention of being good, if not the best at what they do. It will definitely take some time and practice, but with hard work comes the reward of being better, one step at a time. But, how do you know exactly that you really are improving?

This is what London-based Roman Fox answered in his video above, based on what he observed in his own street photography over the years. He specifically cites the five signs and patterns that you will also most likely see in yourself as you progress. These signs also encourage you to have an introspective yet objective look at what you do and how your mindset has changed. It’s which is more meaningful and healthy than comparing yourself to another photographer.

How many of these signs are you now seeing in yourself and in your photography? Share away with us either in the comments below, or at the Photofocus Community!