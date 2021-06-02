Golden hour is considered by most photographers to be one of the best, if not the best time to shoot outdoors. At this time of the day, the sun isn’t a hard light source and the sky takes on picture-perfect vibrant hues. However, shooting portraits with strobes during the golden hour can be tricky. If it’s still something you plan to do, today’s tips will help you get great results!

In the video above, Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens shares his five easy steps for balancing the golden hour light — specifically sunset — and strobe lights. He describes it as a balancing act with the goal of creating photos that don’t look strobe-lit. Fortunately, you can dial strobe light up and down to match the lights of your scene.

He demonstrates these tips with a sample shoot in an outdoor location with a lot of light sources. So, if you’re thinking of doing an outdoor portrait shoot with strobes in your city, these five steps should come in handy!

