Just starting out with film photography and still looking for some cheap film stocks to stock up? Among the two emulsions that you most likely have already heard about are Kodak Ultramax 400 and Fuji Superia 400. In case you’re still wondering how the two films compare, the comparison video above by Vallejo, California-based photographer Jonathan Paragas should be able to give you an idea.

Paragas, who is partial to the Fuji Superia 400, does the comparison with Trev Lee from TheDarkroomLab, who prefers the Kodak Ultramax 400. To make things a bit more interesting and the comparison more consistent, they used a Canon EOS Elan 7 and its Japanese counterpart, Canon EOS 30 for the shoot. Both cameras were equipped with 40mm Pancake lenses. As their results showed us, there are subtle differences rendered by each emulsion. But you can’t go wrong with either with proper exposure. It’s all a matter of taste!

Which of the two films do you prefer? Or, is there another cheap film stock that you think should be compared with the two? Go ahead and share your thought in the comments below, or join the Photofocus Community if you haven’t yet to start a discussion in our Film Photography group!