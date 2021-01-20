In today’s digital age, it has become common for photographers to venture into creating videos as content creators. As with photography, color grading is also a major component of the video workflow. If you’ve just started, chances are, you’ve already taken on the hard road to learning the craft and made some mistakes along the way.

To help you with this, Atlanta-based professional photographer and short form video creator Evan Ranft shares some tips in the quick tutorial above. He breaks down everything you need to know when transitioning from photo to video, especially the highly technical stuff that you may or may not have already encountered. These include software like Adobe Premiere and tools like LUTs, as well as techniques like lighting, shooting in 10-bit Log and and designing the colors of your scene before shooting your footage.