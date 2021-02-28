Thinking of getting into stop motion photography? One of the first things you have to familiarize yourself with are the different frame rates you can use. Your choice will influence how your results will turn out, so it’s important that you know how to use frame rates effectively.

In the video above, Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens teams up with Trisha Zemp to quickly demonstrate how different frame rates affect the look of a stop motion video. Using Dragonframe software, they shoot a simple scene made of cute cut-outs as an example. They show how a simple change in the frame rate and the number of frames can create a totally different look. Zemp also gives her own recommendation on the frame rate that will give you a nice, fun result. It all depends on the style you’re going for and even what you’re animating, as different subjects and messages will require different frame rates. Still, it always helps to have some sort of benchmark to start with while you’re still exploring the craft.

