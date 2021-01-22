With the pandemic still ongoing, a lot of us are still unable to travel far for landscape photography. But, we can instead take advantage of the extra time to hone our editing skills. This will especially apply to beginners who may still be finding their way around editing techniques for bringing those gorgeous landscapes to life.

Not sure where to start? Let UK-based Nigel Danson be your guide with his video tutorial above. There, he shares seven editing skills for Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop that will bump your landscape shots up a notch. These useful techniques include color styling, using dehaze and clarity, applying masks and filters, photo stacking and removing unnecessary objects in your scene.

Hopefully, his tips and tricks will inspire you to practice editing with some of your favorite landscape snaps so far. Don’t forget to share your results with us over at the Photofocus Community as well!