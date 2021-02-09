Curious about film photography but can’t be bothered with developing and scanning your film rolls or taking them to a film lab? Instant photography is the next best thing for you. Now is actually the best time to try it out since the film photography resurgence also made instant film cameras increasingly popular. This means that there are a lot of instant film cameras to choose from — both old and new.

In case you need some help choosing, the folks of Moment have put together their recommendations of the best instant film cameras to try this year. Their selection covers some of the latest from Polaroid, Fujifilm Instax, and Lomography. They also took these cameras out for a test run to give the uninitiated some ideas on what to expect from each camera, since they use different film formats and orientations.

Of course, there are still plenty of other choices out there, especially if you’re interested (or don’t mind using) vintage Polaroid cameras and instant camera backs. But that’s for another story!