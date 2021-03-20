If you’re in the mood for switching up your photography routine, you might want to challenge yourself by shooting with something different. It doesn’t have to be a new camera or lens; it can be a cheap accessory like a prism or a special effects filter. You can even get reacquainted with an old gear that you still have lying around, as Jay P. Morgan of The Slanted Lens did with a Horizon 202 film camera.

In the video above, Morgan shared his experience shooting with the Russian-made vintage panoramic camera, which he recently unearthed in his office. Krasnogorsky Mechanicheskiy Zavod (KMZ) produced this camera from 1991–2003 as a successor of the Horizont. It sports an ABS plastic body and features a 28mm lens that swings on an axis to create a 24 x 58 mm panoramic photo on 35mm film. Back in the days, it was a more affordable options for those who were eyeing panoramic beasts like the Hasselblad X-Pan or the Fuji GX617.

Morgan also mentioned some pros and cons of using the Horizon 202. Whether you’re a vintage camera fan or would like to shoot more panoramic snaps, this camera is still an interesting gear to use. As we can see in the video, he actually got some pretty impressive photos. And yes, you can still get 35mm films for this and other vintage cameras like it!

Did you also get to shoot with a vintage camera for the first time in a long time? Do tell us about it in the comments below, or join the Photofocus Community and start a discussion in our Film Photography group!