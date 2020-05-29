This morning, PHOTOPLUS announced in an email to past attendees that its annual expo — slated for October 22-24, 2020 — will be taking place as scheduled in New York City. Show director Joe Kowalsky delivered the message to attendees:

“Between now and October we’ll continue to take our cues from the state of New York and work hand in hand with the Javits Center to ensure safety protocols are put in place for our attendees, vendors and staff,” says Kowalsky.

Kowalsky also teased more photowalks, image reviews and educational opportunities for attendees.

Attendee registration is slated to open in June. The conference will take place October 22-24, 2020 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York. Prior to the announcement, the Javits Center served as a makeshift hospital during the COVID-19 crisis. The hospital was closed in early May.

The announcement comes as a surprise to many, as several industry experts expected them to cancel or make the conference virtual, especially following the announcement regarding Adobe MAX. New York City has been a major hot spot in the COVID-19 crisis, with over 190,000 cases and over 50,000 hospitalization in the city.

For more information, visit photoplusexpo.com.