On Photography: Huynh Công "Nick" Ut, 1951-present

“One day, there were Buddhist monks burning themselves in Saigon. My boss said, “Nicky, do you want to go take a picture?” I thought, “I’m not a photographer,” but he said, “Go shoot something!” So I shot some pictures. The next day, my picture was on the front page. “-Nick Ut

Napalm girl

Nick Ut is best known for his photograph of the naked 9-year-old Phan Thi Kim Phúc running toward his camera screaming “Nong qua! Nong qua!” — Too hot! Too hot! (Opening photo, top row, first image.) She yelled to her brother that she was dying and needed some water. Nick Ut remembers saying, “I instantly put my cameras down so I could help her. I knew that was more important than taking more photos. I took my canteen for her to drink and poured water on her body to cool her off, but it created more pain for her. I didn’t know that when people get burned so badly, you’re not supposed to put water on them.”

A news crew was with them and filmed the event (opening photo, top row, second image).

Kim had third-degree burns on over 30 percent of her body. Nick Ut drove her and the other children in his van to Cu Chi hospital, the closest one to the napalmed village Trang Bang. Kim was screaming “I’m dying! I’m dying?” Ut was certain she would pass away in his van.

Kim Phúc with Nick Ut on her first day home after a year and a day in the burn unit.

The hospital was overwhelmed and doctors there refused to admit Kim and for her to be taken to a hospital in Saigon. Nick Ut knew she would not survive the drive. He showed the doctors his press badge and said, “If one of them dies I will make sure the whole world knows.” They took care of Kim. Nick Ut said he never regretted his decision to take care of her before handing over his film.

Burn unit

Once Kim was stable, she was transferred to the children’s hospital in Saigon. She spent a year and a day in the burn unit. Her burns weren’t her only traumas. She lost two of her nephews in the attack. Her brother was wounded seriously, too.

Nick Ut visited Kim Phúc on the day she returned to her home. “I went to visit her that day, bringing toys and books from the Red Cross and fruits and cakes from the AP office,” he said, “Her family home was destroyed, but Kim Phuc was smiling. It was nice to see her be with her entire family and play with kids again in the village.”

The terror of war

The photograph of Kim Phúc was the image that likely caused the end of the Vietnam War. Its official title is “The Terror of War. It almost didn’t get into print. When Nick Ut submitted the photo to The Associated Press, an editor refused to run it because Kim was shown in frontal nudity. Horst Faas, an AP picture editor, insisted that the photo was so important that it had to be distributed. The compromise that allowed it to become featured on front pages worldwide was that no close-ups of Kim would be published.

“I’ve met so many American soldiers, a lot of former Vietnam veterans,” Nick Ut said. “They hug me, cry and say, ‘Nicky, thank you so much. I came home because of your picture.'”

Pulitzer Prize and more

Nick Ut’s photo of Kim Phúc earned him The George Polk Award for News Photography in 1972. The Overseas Press Club of America honored him with the Best Photograph, Daily Newspaper or Wire Service also in 1972. The Pulitzer Prize for Spot News Photography in 1973 was his third major award for the picture.

He was the 2014 Lucie Award Honoree for Achievement in Photojournalism. Kerala Media Academy in India presented him with the World Press Photographer Prize in 2019. The highest award in the U.S. for artists and art patrons, the National Medal of Arts, went to Nick Ut in 2021.

From hell to Hollywood

Nick Ut fled Vietnam in 1975 two years after the U.S. military left. He spent a short time in a California camp for refugees then the AP put him to work in their Tokyo bureau. He met his wife, Hong Huynh in Japan. She was a fellow Vietnamese ex-patriot. She was from the same neighborhood in Vietnam as Nick Ut. They had never met in Vietnam.

They moved to Los Angeles in 1977 where Nick Ut continued photographing for The Associated Press. Over the next four and a half decades Nick Ut made thousands and thousands of photographs of A-list celebrities who walked the red carpet or were in a courtroom for misdeeds.

Opening photo, bottom row, from upper left: Michael Jackson at the Santa Barbara, CA courthouse during his child molestation trial on March 28, 2005, Robert Downey Jr. being sentenced to 6 months in jail for a parole violation on Dec. 8, 1997, O.J. Simpson arriving at Los Angeles County Superior Court in Santa Monica on Jan. 13, 1997, for his civil trial about his wife’s death, Kelly Fisher in Los Angeles, former fiance of Dodi Fayed after announcing a lawsuit against him on Aug. 14, 1997, Paris Hilton on June 8, 2007 and a black and white photo of Muhammad Ali working out at a gym in Tokyo on June 13, 1976.

One photograph of Paris Hilton in the back of a police car taking her to jail was made 35 years to the day of Nick Ut’s photograph of Kim Phúc running away from napalm on June 8, 1972.

The AP published a book of Nick Ut’s work in 2021 along with his life’s story in “From Hell to Hollywood.”

Closing words

“I’ll take pictures until I die. My camera is like my doctor, my medicine.”

