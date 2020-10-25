On Photography: Ernst Haas — New York in color, 1952-1962

“With photography, a new language has been created. Now for the first time, it is possible to express reality by reality. We can look at an impression as long as we wish, we can delve into it and, so to speak, renew past experiences at will.” – Ernst Haas

Once in a while, a book of new work by a seminal photographer who has already left us is published. A new book of photographs featuring the city of New York during the decade of 1952 to 1962 showcases the genius and color mastery of Ernst Haas. The book’s authors, Phillip Prodger and Alex Haas, Ernst’s son, exhibits some of the photographer’s classic work along with newly discovered photos of New York. Alex Haas selected each photo in this beautifully printed coffee table book from Prestel Publishing.

Kodachrome memories

The opening photo features several of Ernst Haas’s Kodachrome images that have amazingly rich colors. The vibrant, saturated color was the hallmark of Kodachrome. Haas brings out New York as no other photographer has with dynamic and lyrical images made by one of the pioneers of color photography.

The photography in the book was captured on Kodachrome film that, at the time, was only available for still cameras in 35mm. The film is known for its vibrance and longevity. Properly stored Kodachrome slides are said to last 100 years. Some of the photos in the book are over 70 years old. The colors are breathtaking as are the subject Hass has recorded.

On Photography has already done a profile on Ernst Haas. The book, Ernst Haas: New York in Color, 1952-1962 is so compelling that it has earned being featured in this series on influential photographers. A note of full disclosure: I was given a copy of the book that I used to write this. The praise for Ernst Haas that I have written here is from the heart after savoring a handful of pages for several afternoons.

On Photography features the work of inspirational photographers of the past and contemporary times too.