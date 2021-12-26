“One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in the living room on Christmas Day. Don’t clean it up too quickly.” -Andy Rooney

The miracle of photography is its ability to help us remember times we experience and those others share with their pictures.

Merry Christmas, happy holidays and grand good wishes to all from On Photography.

The photographs

Top row left to right: Trimming a tree at Knott’s Berry Farm 1960s, Newport Beach City Hall 1950, Marine Avenue, Balboa Island circa 1950.

Bottom row left to right: Oil Derrick trimmed like a Christmas Tree, Huntington Beach, CA 1939, Gerald and Linda Steffes of Yorba Linda, CA circa 1954, Downtown Orange CA 1937.

All photographs from Creative Commons

