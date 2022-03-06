On Photography: Campbell Addy, 1993-present

“One major change would be that if a Black person does something about Black people it doesn’t have to be political. It’s just them reflecting themselves to the world. If a Black person shoots something, it isn’t a black photographer or a black designer; it’s purely a photographer. It’s the smaller things that can change people’s perceptions.” -Campbell Addy

Growing up

Campbell Addy is a British fashion photographer, model casting director and publisher who grew up in South London in Addington Village in Croyden. It was less diverse than East London or South London. It was more of a white area rather than a Black one. Growing up in a family of Ghanaian Jehovah’s Witnesses which had a great influence on his upbringing.

“During my teenage years I started to explore a lot of different things, from sexuality to artwork,” he says, “and I just found myself really drawing on things I’d grown up with — particularly the duality of coming from an African household but also a very British-African household.”

Campbell Addy portrait by Adama Jalloh

Duality

“My Korean friends were so confident in their heritage and my Chinese friends too,” he notes, “but there was such a disconnect with me and my heritage.

“I think that’s when I really started to realize that I really need to look into that and start to question why am I not so excited to tell people I’m African, why am I not excited to put that into my work so blatantly as my other friends were. So when it comes to my work it just became a duality of what was me.”

Visual references

Campbell Addy and his brother were quite “visually hyped.”

He explains, “As I grew older I started to analyze and reflect more on my visual references, I realized there was such a distinct theme in imagery that I kept seeing at the time. When it comes to photography the simple things make the most impact. Like what roles are the characters playing, what are they wearing, how are they being shot, putting someone in a position of power by simply moving the angle of the camera, or fetishizing a persons body by editing a photo.

“With photography it’s very much about how you bring the image to life, it can really change the perceptions of people, even though if people know this is made up.”

Editorial outlet assignments

Campbell Addy graduated from Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design in 2016. He has worked for publications like Time, Dazed, Garage Magazine, Rolling Stone, i-E, Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal Magazine and several others.

In 1921 he was named to the Forbes 30 under 30. He has earned many other awards and recognitions, notably the British Fashion Awards: New Wave Creatives in 2018 and 2019.

Filmmaker

Campbell Addy’s visual language translates into motion pictures. He has made several pieces, notable is his first, a music video for the artist Annaïs’ song “Nina.” This haunting study begins with a simple dance performed by a lone man. It transitions into far away places depicted in a shot-on-film grainy, light-fogged look. Nowhere in the film is the singer shown singing.

He has made and directed a coming-of-age dance collaboration between Harrods and Nowness titled “Come Together.” This work is a study honoring modern masculinity through dance. It is starkly lit and explores movement of men involved in fashion and how it fosters their creativity.

“Come Together” by Campbell Addy

This short, 4:15 video is a visual treat.

Publisher

Addy created the biannual journal of arts and culture, Niijournal in the summer of 2016 with the mandate “here to educate, not irritate.” It showcases emerging Black photographers and artists who are pushing through industry barriers. The latest issue, Niijournal (III: Family Ties) already sold out examines the closest, most intimate relationships across blood relations and extended family.

Nii Agency

Also created by Campbell Addy in 2016 as a casting and modeling agency for people of color was the Nii Agency.

