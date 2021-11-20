Black Friday is less than a week away, and there’s already some great deals out there for photographers! Check out some of our favorites below, and stay tuned next week as we uncover more deals as a part of our Holiday Shopping Guide.
Featured deals for photographers
Excire
Deals end Dec. 3, 2021 | Save at Excire.com
Start finding your favorite images with the Excire bundle, available for 40% off! Start searching your photos in Lightroom Classic or anywhere on your hard drive today. Note: This deal is for North American customers only.
Fine Art America
Transform your photos into custom holiday gifts for your friends and clients! Fine Art America lets you make works of art, perfect for gifts any time of the year. Check back each day for special deals of up to 50% off products!
Gitzo
Get a stable, secure tripod, ball head or camera bag, ready for anything this winter will throw at it! Check out the Systematic Kit Series 4, perfect for all your heavy-duty gear.
Kate Backdrop
Save on great-looking backdrops to start your 2022 off right! Check out these colorful backdrops on sale from Kate Backdrop, or check out their themed backdrops to create a completely unique scene!
Manfrotto
Whether you need a reliable bag, gimbal or tripod, Manfrotto has a ton of photo and video accessories to make your job easier. Be sure to check out the PL Backloader Backpack and the Nitrotech 608 series of carbon fiber tripods.
Skylum
Deals end Nov. 29, 2021 | Save at Skylum.com
Save up to 62% on Skylum bundles. You can get LuminarAI, Aurora and Luminar Neo for just $98! Current customers can also upgrade to the all-new Luminar Neo coming this winter, for just $49. Plus all preorders get an exclusive Photofocus bundle of extras, absolutely free.
Tamron
Deals end Jan. 2, 2022 | Save at Tamron-USA.com
Save up to $100 on Tamron’s E mount lenses, including the 17-28mm f/2.8 and 70-180mm f/2.8. Plus get $50 savings on 20mm, 24mm and 35mm E mount primes and DSLR lenses.
Other deals for photographers
Adobe
Deals end Dec. 3, 2021 | Save at Adobe.com
First-time Creative Cloud users save 40% on a year of the All Apps plan. Plus, first-time student customers get almost 70% off!
Affinity
Save 30% on Affinity Photo and other Affinity products. Affinity Photo lets you precisely edit your images or create multi-layered compositions.
BenQ
Check out BenQ’s line of professional grade monitors! Both the SW271C and SW270C offer great color, sharpness and can help make your photos look their best.
Canon
Get up to $1500 in savings on Canon cameras and lenses! Save $200 on the EOS R and $550 on the 80D with 18-135mm lens.
Godox
Save up to $350 on Godox lighting equipment, including $60 on the V1 flash, $70 on the AD400Pro and $200 on the VL200 LED video light.
Gradus Group
Save big on Gradus Group products, including Impact lighting modifiers, Genaray LED lights, Vello triggers and more!
Lensbaby
Get great holiday savings on Lensbaby’s lenses, including the Velvet 56mm! Plus, get your creative juices flowing with savings on the OMNI Creative Filter System.
Lume Cube
Save on various Lume Cube lighting kits for your camera or at-home setup, including the Lume Cube 2.0 Pro Lighting Kit for $40 off!
Nikon
Save $500 on a Z 5 mirrorless camera kit with a 24-70mm f/4 lens. Plus save up to $300 on NIKKOR Z mount and F mount lenses.
Olympus
Save $700 on the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III. Plus get up to $200 off M.Zuiko lenses, including the 12-40mm f/2.8 PRO.
ON1
Save 25% on ON1 Photo RAW 2022, or get 30% off ON1 plugins, including ON1 NoNoise AI 2022. Plus, you can get the ON1 Professional Plugin Bundle 2022 for just $104.99!
Panasonic Lumix
Save $300 on the Lumix GH5 and G9 micro four-thirds cameras, plus much more!
Pentax
Deals end Dec. 31, 2021 | Save at B&H
Get a free D-BG8 grip when you purchase a K-3 Mark III camera! Plus, check out savings on several HD PENTAX lenses.
Platypod
Get the new Max Macro Bundle, perfect for getting the ideal setup for your macro photography, for just $349! Save on other bundles and get free U.S. shipping on your order over $100.
Rokinon
Save up to $650 on Cine lens bundles, as well as up to $20 off selected lenses, like the 14mm f/2.8 lens for Nikon F.
Sigma
Make each holiday moment brighter with savings up to $400 on Sigma lenses or up to $600 on Sigma cameras.
Sony
Save up to $800 on select cameras and lenses, including $500 off the a7R IVA, $400 off the 24-70mm f/2.8 GM lens and $150 off a ZV-1 camera kit.
WANDRD
Save over $100 on the FERNWEH Backpack, plus get savings on the HEXAD Duffel series and the DUO Daypack.
Xpozer
Deal ends Jan. 31, 2022 | Save at Xpozer.com
Get an Xpozer Starter Pack, starting at just $47 for a 16-by-24 inch print and frame. Plus get $177 worth of free extras!
