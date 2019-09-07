Share this post with your friends:
Preset of the Week

Free Preset of the Week – Burnt Autumn

We’re introducing a COOL new feature for Photofocus readers.  A free preset and LUT each week.  These are designed to work with popular photo editing tools.

Burnt Autumn

This week’s preset is the perfect additiuon for dramatic Fall colors.  It can also add a retro feel to most images.

What’s in the pack

  • .xmp | Adobe Camera Raw Creative Profile – Works in Lightroom, Photoshop, and Camera Raw
  • .cube | Lookup Table (LUT) – for video applications
  • .lmp | Luminar Preset
  • .asl | Aurora HDR Preset
  • .onp | ON1 Photo Raw Preset

Download them here

How to install

Quick Install Instructions

Lightroom (.xmp)

  1. From the menu bar, choose File > Import Profiles & Presets.
  2. In the Import dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select profiles or presets (.xmp extension) that you want to import.
  3. Click Import.

Adobe Camera Raw (.xmp)

  1. Click the menu button in the Basic panel (three stacked lines).
  2. Choose Load Settings.
  3. In the dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select profiles or presets (.xmp extension) that you want to import.
  4. Click Load.

Photoshop (.xmp)

  1. Applying Camera Raw as a Filter
  2. Click the menu button in the Basic panel (three stacked lines).
  3. Choose Load Settings.
  4. In the dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select profiles or presets (.xmp extension) that you want to import.
  5. Click Load

Luminar and Aurora HDR (.lmp & .asl)

  1. Choose File > Show Looks Folder
  2. Copy the Look file into the folder (.lmp extension for Luminar; .sal extension for Aurora HDR).

On1 Photo Raw (.onp)

  1. Choose Settings > Import Preset.
  2. In the dialog that appears, browse to the required path and select the preset (.onp extension) that you want to import.
  3. Click Open.
  4. Choose a Category and Click OK.
