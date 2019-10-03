This afternoon, 5DayDeal announced its seventh Complete Photography Bundle, full of several tools to give your photography a jumpstart. With a package retailed at $2879, you can get everything for just $89 — that’s a 96% savings!

In addition to getting a copy of Skylum’s Aurora HDR 2019 software (a $99 value), you’ll also learn from renowned photographers like Jerry Ghionis, Mark Silber, Nicole Young, Joel Grimes, Blake Rudis, Serge Ramelli and Nick Page. Plus, if you pay an additional $1 for the Charity Bonus, you’ll receive additional educational classes and tutorials, 200 creative overlays from PROEDU.com and 12 issue of FujiLove Magazine.

Every sale also benefits 5DayDeal’s charity partners — Orbis, Make-A-Wish, Mercy Ships and The 5DayDeal Foundation.

That’s not all — you can also enter 5DayDeal’s $10,000 giveaway, full of prizes like a Canon DSLR, Apple MacBook Pro, Beats headphones, a CloudSpot subscription, Skylum Luminar 3 software and more. Anyone who enters also get a free copy of Skylum’s AirMagic to help make your aerial photos shine!

To check out all the savings you can get with the Complete Photography Bundle VII from 5DayDeal, visit 5daydeal.com. Hurry — the savings are good only until October 8, 2019. And stay tuned to Photofocus as we dive in and show you all that you’ll get with 5DayDeal!