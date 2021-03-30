Some in the photography industry claim the only way you will ever get really good and master a genre is to only shoot that one genre. We don’t necessarily agree with that statement — here’s why …

Expand your abilities

Should you continually push beyond your boundaries? Perhaps when you are first learning photography, you might try many different genres. We sure did, with many of us wanting to know more (and we still do). Maybe starting with landscapes, dabbling in nature or macro. Or perhaps you just started with portraits? And while you still enjoy them, if you never try something new, how can you ever dare to expand your abilities?

You’d never learn what else there is out there until you try. Some things may hold no interest, but you may pick up a valuable insight or technique. While others may captivate you endlessly, even enhance your current genre, or lead you in an entirely new direction? Even if they are complete polar opposites to what you wish to master, sometimes doing something just for fun is great, too.

Be continually inspired

It’s funny how often trying something new and exciting is able to fill us with wonder, joy and a sense of endless possibilities. While shooting the same thing over and over, tends to get us stuck in a rut. Well some of us at any rate. Having this newfound freedom can allow us to explore new avenues, even within our chosen genre. Look at your subject with fresh eyes.

Learn to accept challenges

You may already be a master of a particular genre, but becoming a student of something entirely different can give us the freedom to learn. The joy of experimenting without judgment. To play, to accept new challenges, which can then, in turn, lead to new knowledge and creative ideas to bring across into your normal shooting, adding to your collective creative toolbox.

You can still master a genre

Just because you are experimenting does not mean you cannot master your chosen genre — it’s actually quite the opposite.

There may be a genre that fills you with passion or creativity. Perhaps you just have a natural affinity for it. Learn all you can, learn from others. Attend classes or workshops. Hone your skills, your talents and create a niche market if you can … something that is your own unique style.

Learning attributes of other genres can enhance your preferred genre, and THAT can only be a good thing. So do you think you should be continually pushing beyond your boundaries?