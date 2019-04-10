Photofocus

What strength ND filter do I use on my drone when shooting video-feature image-V2

What strength ND filter do I use on my drone when capturing video?

In this video, I’m going to show you one way you can determine which strength ND filter to use when you are shooting video. I always shoot my videos in Manual mode. I also try to keep my aperture between f/3 and f/5.6. This range gives me the sharpest images. I also want to maintain my desired shutter speed and ISO. So my only real option is to use ND filters.

I have ND filters that range from 2 stops to 4 stops. I can also stack two of them if I need a darker ND filter  because my camera allows me to screw on the filters.

An example of ND filters from PolarPro are:

  • ND4: Cuts light by 2 f-stops
  • ND8: Cuts light by 3 f-stops
  • ND16: Cuts light by 4 f-stops

Fly safe and have fun!

Chris Anson

Chris Anson is a drone and ground-based photographer and videographer.
www.portlandprodrones.com

