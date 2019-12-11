This is a quick note for you recreational drone flyers. As you may know, in 2018, a law was passed that requires that recreational drone flyers pass an online aeronautical knowledge and safety test and carry proof that they have passed the test with them while operating a drone. This is similar to what I have to do as a Part 107 pilot. I’m required to carry my Part 207 ID when I fly and I am required to show it when requested by the appropriate authorities.

So in September, the FAA Posted a request for information (RFI) asking the drone community to submit recommendations and suggestions about how the test might be given to drone flyers and what the requirements there would be for test administrators. As a result of the RFI, the following organizations were chosen to participate in that process:

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University

Drone Launch Academy Southeastern University

Science Applications International Corporation

DJI

Horizon Hobby, LLC.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Coach

King Schools

Unmanned Safety Institute

First Person View Freedom Coalition

Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association

Academy of Model Aeronautics; and

Drone Racing League

While we don’t know how soon this testing will begin, we wanted you to be aware of it.

Remember to fly safe and have fun!