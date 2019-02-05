Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Quick Tip - Learning to fly a drone takes practice and a plan

Quick Tip: Learning to fly a drone takes practice and a plan

0

To begin your practice, find an open field without tall obstacles, such as trees and buildings. If you can start practicing on a light or no wind day. As you get better, begin flying in windier conditions. Flying in windier conditions will improve your flying abilities.

Check out the full article here, Becoming A Better Drone Pilot – Part 1

Fly safe and have fun!

Chris Anson

Chris Anson is a commercial drone pilot, photographer, and videographer. He shoots, edits and grades videos and photographs for media and production companies as well as producing his own stock photographs and videos. Chris currently flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera.
www.portlandprodrones.com

Latest posts by Chris Anson (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts