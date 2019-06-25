Lume Cube debuts STROBE anti-collision drone light

Lume Cube has announced the STROBE — the world’s first consumer-friendly anti-collision drone light. Designed to be lightweight and powerful as possible to satisfy FAA guidelines for anti-collision lighting, the STROBE is compatible with every drone on the market today.

The STROBE is visible from more than three miles away, and can flash white, red or green at 500 lumens. It’s visible from 360º and has multiple light modes including a strobe speed of 1Hz (60 strobes per second).

Mounting via 3M Dual Lock Technology, the STROBE weighs only 10 grams, meaning it will have little to no impact on a drone’s flight performance. It stands just 1.5 inches tall.

The STROBE comes with an internal battery, charged via Micro USB. The light can run for more than two hours on Fast Strobe Mode. It has a single button control to cycle through Fast Strobe, Slow Strobe and Constant light modes.

The Lume Cube STROBE retails for $49.95, and is available now on lumecube.com. A three-pack is also available for $145.95.