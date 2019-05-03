How to register your drone with FAA as a recreational flyer

This is a follow-up article to Hobbyist drone flyers must register their drones.

As of February 23, 2019, even if you are flying your drone for fun and recreation, and not for business purposes, you need to register your drone with the FAA. You’ll register under Section 336. The good news is that you only need to register once every three years and you use that same FAA number on all your drones. Yes, you need to display the FAA registration number on the outside of the drone where it is readily visible. So let’s get started.

First, go to the FAADroneZone website. Here, you’ll need to register (create an account). Click on the Register button on the Fly Model Aircraft under Section 336.

Now fill in the required information.

Once you’ve created your account, login using your email and password here.

Next, Click on the Register button

Read the Acknowledgment of Safety Guidance and click the check box and then click Next/

Now you are ready to fill in the personal and credit card information. Then click Next. You’ll review and then confirm. Note that you can use this unique number for all your hobby drones.

Once you have completed the process, you should receive your registration number by email. The next thing to do is to put your registration number, where it is visible, on the outside of the drone. One thing I did was to get the registration number printed on vinyl and then put it on my drone. The vendor I used was AerialPixel. From the vendor’s page:

These decals are made of high quality vinyl that will last for years. Installation instructions are included, it’s as easy as clean, peal, stick, rub, remove! The decals are available in white, black, red, silver, gold or green. The decal can be installed on any smooth surface.

So there you go! You’re now registered your drone with the FAA. Once you place your registration number in place you’ll be ready to fly.

I hope you enjoyed this article and found it helpful!

Fly Safe and Have Fun!