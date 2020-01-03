So here’s a quick look at what the FAA is calling “the next exciting step in safe drone integration” and that’s a way to remotely identify both the drone and the pilot when the drone is flying. You can read the specifics of the proposed rules here. Currently, the FAA is requesting input from both drone enthusiasts and others interested in aviation safety with drones, to review and respond to the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking here.

The FAA goes on to say that “These efforts are the foundation for more complex operations, such as beyond visual line of sight at low altitudes, as we move toward a traffic management ecosystem for drone flights separate from, but complementary to, our air traffic management system.”

This new remote identification will apply to all drones that are required to be registered with the FAA. The proposal describes three methods for remote identification. Here are the three from an FAA supplied graphic:

Standard Remote Identification

This method requires an internet connection, and that the remote ID is transmitted directly from the UAS and to the internet connection.

Limited Remote Identification

This method also requires an internet connection, but that the remote ID would only be transmitted through the internet. It is more limited because you would only be able to operate within 400 feet of the control station.

FAA-Recognized Identification Area (FRIA)

This method provides a way for amateur-built Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) and UAS manufactured prior to the compliance date, which have no remote ID capability, to fly at specific locations established under this rule.

Final thoughts

The proposal assumes that all UAS in US airspace will be compliant with the remote identification requirements within three years of the effective date of this rule. In addition, it also states that after two years, no UAS would be allowed to be produced without the remote identification and that after three years, no UAS would be allowed to operate without the remote identification and in accordance with this proposal.

I believe this rule will have profound and far-reaching effects on the drone industry and drone operators. What do you think? Let me know in the comments below.