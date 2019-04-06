DJI Go 4 app: Basic setup for your drone, part one

Photofocus

DJI Go 4 app - basic setup for your drone - part 1

In this two-part video series, I will be going through the different sections of the DJI Go 4 app. The idea here is to get you in the air with the basic settings rather than an in-depth exploration of each one. I’ll be using my Inspire 2 drone with an iPad, which may have some options you don’t and some options you do, but the basics are there for most of the DJI drones and I will cover most of those. The Android version may also look different, but the basics are still applicable.

So let’s get started.

Fly safe and have fun!

Chris Anson

Chris Anson is a drone and ground-based photographer and videographer. He shoots, edits and grades photographs and videos for media companies as well as producing his own stock photographs and videos. Chris loves to share and teach what he knows and is always learning something new from others. Chris currently flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera. Chris is also a Skylum Online Ambassador.
www.portlandprodrones.com

Latest posts by Chris Anson (see all)

