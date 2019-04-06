DJI Go 4 app: Basic setup for your drone, part one

In this two-part video series, I will be going through the different sections of the DJI Go 4 app. The idea here is to get you in the air with the basic settings rather than an in-depth exploration of each one. I’ll be using my Inspire 2 drone with an iPad, which may have some options you don’t and some options you do, but the basics are there for most of the DJI drones and I will cover most of those. The Android version may also look different, but the basics are still applicable.

So let’s get started.

Fly safe and have fun!