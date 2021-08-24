Tamron is having a limited sizzling summer flash sale, offering great savings on lenses for Sony mirrorless cameras. Hurry — these deals end August 29, 2021!
For a limited time you can save up to $100 on Tamron’s remarkable mirrorless lenses, including the 17-28mm f/2.8, 70-180mm f/2.8 and 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6. Plus, save $50 on Tamron’s wide-angle primes for Sony, as well as the 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3.
Tamron makes some great lenses at affordable prices, and they’ve quickly become some of our favorite lenses to use. Check out some of our reviews below:
- Putting the Tamron 17-28mm f/2.8 lens through its paces
- Is the Tamron 28-200mm for Sony the latest and greatest all-purpose lens?
- Tamron 70-300mm for Sony proves to be a nature photography gem
- Why a fast telephoto zoom is my first choice for events: The Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8
