Tamron has announced a 14 day flash sale, giving up to $100 off select Tamron lenses for Sony mirrorless cameras.

Tamron makes some of our favorite lenses for the E-mount system. With their compact size and fast autofocus, they’re perfect for when you’re on-the-go. Tamron’s lenses have excellent close-focusing capabilities and share a uniform filter thread size. Get these award-winning lenses, starting at just $649 through March 28, 2021:

Tamron 17-28mm Di III RXD

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD (read our review)

Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD

Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (read our review)

In addition to the lenses for Sony mirrorless, Tamron is also offering instant savings through May 2, 2021 on a variety of lenses for both mirrorless and DSLR — including the 20, 24 and 35mm f/2.8 primes for Sony and the 70-200mm f/2.8 for DSLRs. For more information, visit the Tamron website.