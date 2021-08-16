Adobe is bringing huge savings to students looking to subscribe to the Creative Cloud All Apps plan. From now through September 3, 2021, you can get 70% off the non-student price, which is another 20% off the already low student standard price.

With the Creative Cloud All Apps plan, you not only get Lightroom and Photoshop, but also get access to Premiere Pro, InDesign, Illustrator and more, all for just $15.99/month!

If you’re a student looking to up your creative game, definitely check out these savings today!