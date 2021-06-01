You’ve probably heard of using LUTs for video, but did you know they can be a powerful tool for photographs, too? In the video above, Nicole Young shows us how to use the Mood tool in LuminarAI, which lets you work with LUTs for your photographs.

Want to learn more about working in LuminarAI to create photo masterpieces? Nicole can teach you the ins and outs of using tools like SkyAI to replace the skies in your photos, StructureAI to enhance details and portrait tools that will make your subjects shine. Check out her course, The Complete Video Guide to LuminarAI, and you’ll get over five hours of video to help you get started!

Plus, you’ll get several start-to-finish examples including the original RAW files, and a printable PDF workbook to make it easy to follow along.