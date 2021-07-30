To help you kick off the weekend, our friends over at Excire have some great sizzlin’ summer savings to help you get your photo library organized!

For a limited time, US-based customers can save 25% on the Excire Bundle. Get started keywording, searching and culling your photos with Excire Foto and the Excire Search 2 plugin for Lightroom Classic. Both are included in the Excire Bundle, on sale for just $65!

Unlike other tools, Excire scans your photos locally, and your photos remain on your local machine. They’re never sent up to the cloud. Excire lets you search through photos stored on your computer or hard drives with ease, with a super-fast import process that lets you start working in minutes.

Want to learn more about what Excire can do for you? Check out this introduction to help get you started.

Note: This deal is limited to US-based customers.