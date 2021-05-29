Our friend Nicole Young has an awesome new product that will get you going with LuminarAI and then some! The Complete Video Guide to LuminarAI will show you how to master Skylum’s LuminarAI software, covering every tab and tool inside the program.

LuminarAI can help you speed up your editing with some great templates that lead the way. You can customize these to your hearts content, creating a truly remarkable masterpiece! Watch the video above for how, and get a sneak peek at Nicole’s videos.

With over five hours of video, you’ll get access to 64 different files to walk you through certain features of the program. Plus, you’ll get several start-to-finish examples including the original RAW files, and a printable PDF workbook to make it easy to follow along.