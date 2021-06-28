Our friends over at B&H have some great savings to kick off your week, as a part of the Mega Deal Zone! Below are some of our favorite deals; click here to see them all. Hurry, these deals won’t last long!
Photography
- Tokina FiRIN 100mm f/2.8 FE Macro Lens for Sony E: $429, savings of $170
- Vello FreeWave Plus Wireless Remote Shutter Release: $29.95, savings of $30
- Rokinon 14mm f/2.8 IF ED UMC Lens For Canon EF with AE Chip: $329, savings of $170
- Manfrotto Street Camera and Laptop Backpack for DSLR/CSC (Green and Gray): $49.88, savings of $100
- Tamron SP AF 17-50mm f/2.8 XR Di-II VC LD Aspherical (IF) Lens for Canon EF or Nikon F: $399, savings of $250
- SanDisk 32GB Extreme PRO SDHC UHS-I Memory Card: Save 27% at checkout
- Tiffen 77mm Variable Neutral Density Filter: $69.95, savings of $60
Lighting
- Impact 5-in-1 Collapsible Circular Reflector Disc (42″): $21.95, savings of $28
- Nissin i400 TTL Flash: $69.99, savings of $80
- Impact Background Reflector for Impact/Bowens Mount Strobes: $39.95; savings of $35
- Angler CatchLight Reflector: $99.90, savings of $200
- Impact Luxbanx Duo Small Strip Softbox (12 x 36″): $54.95, savings of $135
- Impact Pro Backdrop Support Kit (12.9′ Width): $139.95, savings of $125
Video
- Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL-S Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer: $269, savings of $130
- GVM Professional Video Carbon Fiber Motorized Camera Slider (32″): $239, savings of $90
- edelkrone FlexTILT Head 2 Pan/Tilt Camera Head: $69, savings of $80
Computing
- Datacolor SpyderX Photo Kit: $199, savings of $200
- Apple Mac mini (Intel): Starting at $529
- BenQ PD2720U DesignVue Designer 27″ 16:9 HDR 4K IPS Monitor: $799.99, savings of $300
- Adobe Photoshop Elements & Premiere Elements 2021: $89.99, savings of $60
