Looking for a great gift for Father’s Day? Check out Tamron’s mirrorless lenses for Sony — you can save up to $100 on these fast, compact and sharp lenses.

Starting at just $649 after savings, you can save on the 17-28mm f/2.8, 28-75mm f/2.8, 70-180mm f/2.8 or 28-200mm f/2.8 for Sony cameras.

Tamron has quickly become a premier lens provider for Sony users, and it’s easy to see why. Much of the Photofocus team uses Tamron lenses in their day-to-day work, and the compact size coupled with fast autofocus means that we get great results!