Amazon has announced its annual Prime Day, taking place June 21–22, 2021. This is a great chance to get that next camera, lens, tripod or other camera accessory with some great savings!

How can you get Amazon Prime Day savings?

Amazon Prime Day is specifically for Amazon Prime subscribers. It offers more than two million deals on great products, and early deals are already underway! Check out some great ways to save from Amazon below.

Sirui AM-025K Ultra Lightweight Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with Ball Head (AM-025K+D-10K) (Electronics) 20%
Sony a9 Full Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera (Body Only) (ILCE9/B),Black (Electronics) 25%
Neewer Ring Light Kit:18"/48cm Outer 55W 5500K Dimmable LED Ring Light, Light Stand, Carrying Bag for Camera,Smartphone,YouTube,TikTok,Self-Portrait Shooting, Black, Model:10088612 (Electronics) 44%
NIKON NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S Standard Zoom Lens for Nikon Z Mirrorless Cameras (Electronics) 9%
BELONGME Photo Professional Photography Filter Kit 58MM (UV, CPL Polarizer, Neutral Density ND4) for Camera Lens with 58MM Filter Thread + Filter Pouch (Electronics) 44%
Neewer 6x9 feet/1.8x2.8 meters Photo Studio 100 Percent Pure Polyester Collapsible Backdrop Background for Photography, Video and Television (Background Only) - White (Electronics) 34%
GIZIMOS Phone Tripod, Flexible Phone Stand with Bluetooth Remote and Phone Holder, Compatible for iPhone, Android, Samsung, Google Pixel Mobile Phones, Camera, GM-7 (Wireless Phone Accessory) 30%
GoPro MAX Waterproof 360 + Traditional Camera with Touch Screen Spherical 5.6K30 HD Video 16.6MP 360 Photos 1080p Live Streaming Stabilization (Renewed) (Electronics)
Neewer Camera Slider Carbon Fiber Dolly Rail, 19.7 inches/50 Centimeters with 4 Bearings for Smartphone Nikon Canon Sony Camera 12lbs Loading (Electronics) 5%
Plus, you can support small businesses, too. Starting on June 7, Amazon will offer a $10 credit to use on Prime Day to members who spend $10 on select small business and brands in the U.S. More than 300,000 sellers are eligible for the promotion, and similar events will run globally.

Don’t have a Prime account yet? Support Photofocus and click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial!