Serif, the company behind Affinity Photo, has announced that it has renewed the 90-day free trials for creatives. The company originally offered this promotion at the start of Covid-19, and this marks a renewal of the company’s pledge. The company writes on its website:

“For almost a year now, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to severely impact people all over the world, not least in the creative community. Last year, to support that community, we made all our apps free for anyone to use for 90 days. We were humbled and overwhelmed by the response.

“When that offer ended, it appeared things were getting better and we all hoped that by now the situation would have continued to improve. Sadly, it’s clear that the pandemic continues to have a serious impact and so once again we are offering a 90-day free trial of the Mac and Windows versions of the whole Affinity suite for anyone who wants to use them. Even if you used the trial last year, you can do it again. There’s also a 50% discount if you would prefer to buy and keep the apps, including our iPad versions, as well as a half price offer on all content in the Affinity Store.

“The thoughts of all of us at Serif remain with everyone affected by this crisis. We wish you well.”