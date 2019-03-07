Blackmagic adds Blackmagic RAW to Pocket Cinema Camera 4K & drops CinemaDNG

Blackmagic Designs just released firmware 6.2 for the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K. This update removes the CinemaDNG format and adds Blackmagic RAW to the camera. The company is saying that they did this because of legal issues regarding the CinemaDNG format. Blackmagic also stated that compared to CinemaDNG format, Blackmagic RAW is a much more modern and capable format, that it requires much less CPU power from your computer to work with it and that it uses a single file with sidecar rather than individual stills for each frame like CinemaDNG. The use of a sidecar file allows them to override things like gamma settings that are not a part of the original recording.

In addition, they are saying that even their 12:1 compression ratio gives great quality in regards to color and detail. The new format also allows you to record Blackmagic RAW in UltraHD to an SD in camera. The other good news is that the update with Blackmagic RAW is free.

What’s new for Pocket Cinema Camera 4K

From the Blackmagic Design website:

Added Blackmagic RAW codec support

Added Constant Bitrate 3:1, 5:1, 8:1, 12:1 recording for Blackmagic RAW

Added Constant Quality Q0 and Q5 recording for Blackmagic RAW

Added support for double tap on touch screen zoom

Changed tap to focus behavior to tap and hold to focus

Removed CinemaDNG formats

Here’s the video from Blackmagic describing the update:

I hope you found this article helpful!

