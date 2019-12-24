While the shipping window for Christmas is nearly closed, you can still get some amazing software for that special photographer in your life. Or if you’ve been waiting for a deal on that new editing software you’ve had your eyes on, now’s your chance! Check out the deals below, and don’t forget to visit our Holiday Shopping Guide for even more.

Luminar 4

With Luminar 4, you can take your editing to the next level with revolutionary machine-learning tools and an interface that will let you manage and edit your photos. Skylum is offering a limited time sale on Luminar 4, and is also offering an awesome bundle to get you started with your photography.

You can get Luminar 4 for $10 off, or get the Luminar 4 Holiday Pack, which includes six months of the SmugMug Pro plan (new users only), a copy of PDF Expert, a 1-year Viewbug Pro membership, one free Rocky Nook eBook and 20 free prints from Parabo Press. It’s a $454 value, yours for just $129! Visit skylum.com to get your copy today.

ThinkTAP Learn gift card

What better gift for the new year than to learn a new skill? Whether you’re a working pro or a dynamic artist, ThinkTAP Learn has you covered. Now you can get a gift card to give (or one to keep) to boost creativity. Be sure to check out several of your favorite Photofocus writers on the site. You’ll master new skills with more than 500 hours of training on creativity. The gift cards are sent immediately with a ready to print a certificate (perfect for last-minute holiday shopping).

Save $20 on Excire Search

If you’ve ever wanted to add intelligent search to Lightroom Classic, look no further! Get the brand-new Excire Search Pro for just $79 through December 26, 2019.

This new version comes with a new Search for People feature, letting you easily find photos of your loved ones with just a few clicks. The new version also integrates more keywords as it tags your photos. With Excire Search Pro, you can search by keyword, faces and example. It’s super easy to get started and find those photos you forgot even existed! Visit exciresearch.com to get started.

Capture One Pro 20 Limited Edition Styles kit

Get the new Capture One Pro 20 plus the 2019 Limited Edition Styles kit, which includes 145 styles in 13 packs! Get a jump-start on your editing journey and experience the most powerful photo editor around! Capture One lets you manage, edit, tether and more. When purchased with Capture One Pro 20, you can get the Limited Edition Styles kit for just $149! Visit captureone.com to get started.

Perfectly Clear and Power Up bundle

Get started with Perfectly Clear with the Photofocus Power Up bundle! A $179 value, you can get 155 Looks and 76 presets for Perfectly Clear for just $49.

Don’t have Perfectly Clear yet? Save and get the Sherk presets with it for just $99!

Photo Serge Complete Pack

Learn how Serge Ramelli shoots and retouches all his photos! You’ll learn landscapes, black & whites, HDR, portraits, time-lapse, long exposure, Photoshop and MUCH more! Comes with 17 courses and one bonus course. Originally $2241, now just $340!

Matt Suess skies

Expand your sky replacement options for Luminar 4 with this sky pack from Matt Suess! Get over 400 sky replacement options ranging from 7000 pixels to 10,000 pixels.

The bundle includes clouds from sunny days, stormy days with and without lightning, sunrise, sunset and even some night sky and Milky Way photos. The pack also comes with free training videos showing how to organize your skies, and how to use them using AI Sky Replacement in Luminar 4. Save 30% and get your skies for just $67!

Joel Grimes courses

Get 75% off the entire Joel Grimes Photography store, including Ten Steps to Becoming a Successful Photographer, Behind the Lens and One Light Masterclass! Just use the coupon code CHRISTMAS2019.

DxO PhotoLab 3 and Nik Software

Save 30% off all DxO products, including DxO PhotoLab 3 and the Nik Collection. Leverage the best image quality from your RAW and JPEG files with PhotoLab 3, and experience the revolutionary new HSL color tool! Nik Collection 2 by DxO is a powerful suite of 7 plugins offering an impressive range of creative effects and innovative tools for total editing control. Visit dxo.com to learn more.

Imagely

Save 33% on all Imagely themes and plugins, including the popular NextGEN Gallery plugin! Just use the code XMAS2019 during checkout.

Lead photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash