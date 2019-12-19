Christmas might only be six days away, but there’s still time to get some last-minute presents for your favorite photographer’s stocking! Here are some ideas to get you started. Be sure to check our complete Holiday Shopping Guide, full of deals and more gift suggestions.

Platypod Ultra Gooseneck combo and Lume Cube Airs

Recommended by Levi Sim

This little combo is my ideal stocking stuffer. I use the Platypod for positioning my camera in all kinds of situations, from strapping it to railings to setting in places tripods aren’t allowed (like Portland’s Japanese Garden). With the addition of the new Goosenecks and Lume Cube Airs, I’ve got the ideal setup for all kinds of food and close-up photography. I use it for flowers, products and food almost daily.

Platypod Ultra: $59 | Gooseneck: $30 | Lume Cube Air 2-pack: $134.95

Lowepro GearUp Wrap

Recommended by Lauri Novak

Who couldn’t use a cord organizer or two. We all have so many cords to keep track of this is one thing we can do to make that easier. This one from Lowepro works for several small items. $15.99; available via B&H.

Luminar 4

Recommended by the Photofocus team | See our Guide to Luminar 4 >

Experience machine-learning tools like never before with Luminar 4! Manage, edit and prep your photos for your clients (or walls) with ease, and put the fun back into the creative process. Plus, get the Luminar 4 Photofocus Bundle for free when you purchase through Photofocus.

Pluto Trigger

Recommended by Bob Coates

Pluto Trigger adds or expands twenty-four settings on a camera. The trigger has many different ways to trip the shutter. Time-lapse (by time or distance!), Lightning (lightening trigger alone is with the price), Sound, Laser, water droplet and much more. Features are controlled by your smartphone. Starting at $119; available via B&H.

ProTapes Pro Gaffer Tape mini roll

Recommended by Kevin Ames

A mini roll of gaffer tape is a perfect addition to your photographer’s stocking this holiday season. Gaffer tape secures extension cords on a set, hides audio wires and holds a shoot together. A camera bag isn’t complete without it. $5.95; available via B&H.

Rocky Nook Camera Guides

Recommended by the Photofocus team

Are you giving someone a new camera for Christmas? Get started with Rocky Nook’s camera guides! These in-depth guides walk you through every aspect of your camera, from the button layouts to deep diving in the menus. Get yours on rockynook.com.

CHAUVET DJ Hurricane 700 Fog Machine

Recommended by Julie Powell

I love my smoke machine; it’s fantastic to add atmosphere to my images. It is also fabulous for creating stand-alone smoke textures, which can be composited into images at a later date. If you are a studio photographer, or know one, this a great stocking filler is this fantastic little smoke machine. I adore mine and use it any chance I can get! $33.99; available via B&H.

SanDisk 64GB Ultra USB 3.0 Flash Drive

Recommended by Lauri Novak

More storage or more transfer capabilities. These SanDisk 64GB USB 3.0 sticks are only $9.99. $9.99; available via B&H.

3/4-inch Mini Spring Clamps

Recommended by Kevin Ames

Mini spring clamps hold gels on lights, shorten necklaces, replace pins on clothing and more. They have tons of uses. 47 cents; available via Home Depot.

Kahtoola MICROSpikes

Recommended by Bryan Esler

These have come in handy when I’m exploring Lake Michigan in the winter, making sure I don’t slip on any ice! MICROSpikes come in a variety of sizes and easily slip on your shoes or boots. To date, I’ve never once fallen wearing these. $67.88; available via Amazon.

Nik Software Suite

Recommended by the Photofocus team | Read our review of Silver Efex Pro >

Get started with the Nik Software Suite, where you get eight apps that can help you take your photos to the next level! Plus, now you get DxO PhotoLab 2 to help you manage and make other adjustments to your photographs. Get 30% off through Christmas! $99.99 for new customers, or $59.99 for an upgrade. Visit dxo.com for more.

Nikon Lens Cleaning Wipes

Recommended by the Scott Wyden Kivowitz | Read our review >

Every try over and over again to clean your lenses? Check out Nikon’s lens wipes. It’s amazing how much better these are compared to the rest out there! I use these wipes on not only my lenses, but also screens, glasses and virtually any other glass surface. Get a 200 pack for $13.99; available via Amazon.

Twelve South StayGo USB-C Hub

Recommended by Bryan Esler

Perfect for whether you’re stationery at home or on-the-go, the StayGo USB-C Hub is a must have in your camera bag. Featuring three USB-A ports, one HDMI port, Ethernet, USB-C pass-through power and an SD card slot, this USB-C hub stays secure on your desk and can also pack up small when you’re ready to throw it in your bag. $84.99; available via B&H.

Scosche ReVolt Dual USB Car Charger

Recommended by Lauri Novak

For charging on the go this Scosche ReVolt Dual USB Car Charger is convenient to have. $9.67; available via B&H.

Storeacell AA Battery Holder

Recommended by Kevin Ames

Practically everything that a photographer uses needs AA batteries. This battery holder keeps a dozen AAs handy while protecting the terminal ends. Dispense batteries one handed! Starting at $3.95; available via B&H.

X-Rite ColorChecker Passport Photo 2

Recommended by the Photofocus team

The new ColorChecker Passport Photo 2 is the indispensable tool that helps you capture the colors of the world more perfectly. No matter where you set off to explore and create, always have your Passport. $119; available via xritephoto.com.

MagMod MagShoe

Recommended by Bryan Esler

If you’re looking for an innovative way to connect your umbrellas to a lightstand, MagMod’s MagShoe is a great way to do so. Allowing you full coverage to rotate the umbrella with a single hand, you can also secure your strobe or flash to it with the rotating cold shoe lock lever. $59.95; available via B&H.

Capture One Pro 20

Recommended by the Photofocus team

The most powerful editing system just got better. Perfect for managing, editing and tethering, get the new Capture One Pro 20 and the 2019 Limited Edition Styles kit for just $149! You’ll get 145 styles in 13 packs to help jump-start your editing journey. Visit captureone.com to get started.

Rabbit Universal Camera Key

Recommended by Kevin Ames

This universal key is a welcome addition to any photographer’s key ring. Use it for tightening a quick release plate, video rig or gimbal in place of a coin. This stainless steel key is strong to help tighten a camera firmly without hurting fingers. $8.99; available via B&H.

Vello Two-Axis Hot Shoe Bubble Level

Recommended by Lauri Novak

This Two-Axis Hot Shoe Bubble Level from Vello mounts onto any standard hot shoe on a camera. A great gift for keeping those horizons straight. $17.99; available via B&H.

Rechargeable Batteries with Charger

Recommended by Kevin Ames

Speaking of batteries, rechargeable AAs save money and protect the environment. This compact charger from Panasonic is a perfect gift for any photographer. $26.30; available via B&H.

Illuminati IM-150

Recommended by the Photofocus team | Read review >

Achieve perfect exposure and color every time with the new Illuminati IM-150 light meter. The Illuminati connects to your smartphone, making adjustments a breeze and readings super quick. $399; available from Illuminati.

Op/Tech USA Rainsleeve-Flash

Recommended by Lauri Novak

The Op/Tech USA Rainsleeve-Flash (pack of two) are always great to just keep in the camera bag. $5.38 for two is a bargain. $5.38; available via B&H.

Really Right Stuff Multi-Tool

Recommended by Kevin Ames

This multipurpose is perfect for use on photo gear. It has a 3/16” stainless steel magnetic drive shaft and comes with 22 hex bits and a hex key. The most useful bits store inside the textured waterproof storage handle. This is a must have for any camera case. $50; available via B&H.