On Sunday, Sigma announced a series of early Black Friday deals on lenses, valid through December 7, 2020. Check out some of our favorites below, and visit B&H to see all the deals!
Save on DSLR lenses …
- Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art Lens – Originally $1299, now $1059. Savings of $240.
- Sigma 18-35mm f/1.8 DC HSM Art Lens – Originally $799, now $679. Savings of $120.
- Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens – Originally $899, now $699. Savings of $200.
- Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary Lens – Originally $1089, now $899. Savings of $190.
- Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sports Lens – Originally $1499, now $1339. Savings of $160.
- Sigma 105mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro Lens – Originally $969, now $569. Savings of $400.
… and mirrorless, too!
- Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens – Originally $899, now $699. Savings of $200.
- Sigma MC-11 Mount Converter/Lens Adapter (Sigma EF to Sony E) – Originally $249, now $149. Savings of $100.
- Sigma 56mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens – Originally $479, now $429. Savings of $50.
- Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens – Originally $949, now $799. Savings of $150.