Skylum has just announced its Ho Ho Holiday Sale, bringing you savings and bonuses on the company’s flagship software, Luminar 4.

You can get Luminar 4 at $10 off for all customers ($79 for new customers, $69 for upgrades). But this year, Skylum is offering something special — a Luminar Holiday Bag, complete with extra goodies that you can get for $395 off. Here’s what’s included:

Luminar 4

SmugMug Pro Plan ($250 value)

PDF Expert ($80 value)

1-year Viewbug Pro membership ($139 value)

1 free Rocky Nook eBook ($45 value)

20 free prints from Parabo Press ($10 value)

You can get the entire Luminar Holiday Bag for just $129! Click here to get started.

Plus, you can also choose from one of three packs from Skylum to add to the bundle to make the Luminar experience even more exciting!

Already have Luminar 4? Be sure to check out our Guide to Luminar 4, as we bring you tutorials and tips to give you a jump-start with the software.