Still looking for a great gift for a photographer (or yourself)? Check out these amazing deals below!

Exclusive savings on Lume Cube

Now’s the perfect time to get your hands on the new Lume Cube 2.0! If you purchase through Photofocus, you can get the Lume Cube 2.0 Portable Lighting Kit Plus+ Bundle, which comes with one light and every modifier, for just $195!

Or if you want to double up your kit, get the Lume Cube 2.0 Pro Lighting Kit, which comes with two lights and all modifiers, for just $299! Get started and light up your holidays at lumecube.com.

Xpozer

Fill your walls with Xpozer’s great holiday offer! Get the Holiday Gift Pack for free when you spend $99 from Xpozer. Included is a license to Luminar 3, a free Viewbug Pro membership, the Xpozer Ready for Print preset pack for Luminar and Lightroom, a free Xpozer e-course and a $15 voucher to Xpozer. A $231.99 value — yours free when you spend $99 from xpozer.com.

Luminar 4

With Luminar 4, you can take your editing to the next level with revolutionary machine-learning tools and an interface that will let you manage and edit your photos. Skylum is offering a limited time sale on Luminar 4, and is also offering an awesome bundle to get you started with your photography.

You can get Luminar 4 for $10 off, or get the Luminar 4 Holiday Pack, which includes six months of the SmugMug Pro plan (new users only), a copy of PDF Expert, a 1-year Viewbug Pro membership, one free Rocky Nook eBook and 20 free prints from Parabo Press. It’s a $454 value, yours for just $129! Visit skylum.com to get your copy today.

Perfectly Clear Power Up pack

If you’re a Perfectly Clear fan, the Power Up bundle will be sure to expand your possibilities! With 155 Looks and 76 presets developed by the Photofocus team, this is the perfect pack to get you started. Originally $179, you can get this bundle from the Photofocus Store for just $49!

Save $20 on Excire Search

If you’ve ever wanted to add intelligent search to Lightroom Classic, look no further! Get the brand-new Excire Search Pro for just $79 through December 26, 2019.

This new version comes with a new Search for People feature, letting you easily find photos of your loved ones with just a few clicks. The new version also integrates more keywords as it tags your photos. With Excire Search Pro, you can search by keyword, faces and example. It’s super easy to get started and find those photos you forgot even existed! Visit exciresearch.com to get started.

Great deals from B&H

B&H is offering some amazing deals on cameras, lenses, accessories and more! Here are a few of our favorites:

Platypod

Platypod — the tripod plate that will have you leaving your tripod behind — is offering some great bundle deals. This light, small, practical tripod plate is perfect for mounting your camera via a ball head, your strobes or any number of accessories. It’s strong enough to hold your heavy DSLR and telephoto lens, yet light enough to take on your travels. Because it doesn’t look like a normal tripod, you can take this virtually anywhere in the world and get a stable shot. Check out all the deals at platypod.com.

Capture One Pro 20 and Limited Edition Styles kit

Get the new Capture One Pro 20 plus the 2019 Limited Edition Styles kit, which includes 145 styles in 13 packs! Get a jump-start on your editing journey and experience the most powerful photo editor around! Capture One lets you manage, edit, tether and more. When purchased with Capture One Pro 20, you can get the Limited Edition Styles kit for just $149! Visit captureone.com to get started.

DxO and Nik software

Save 30% off on all DxO and Nik software, including the brand-new PhotoLab 3! Get PhotoLab 3 Essential Edition for just $99.99, or go all out with the Elite Edition for just $50 more. Or if you want to get the Nik Collection of software — including seven plugins plus DxO PhotoLab 2 — you can get it for just $99.99! Get started today at dxo.com.

Matt Suess skies

Expand your sky replacement options for Luminar 4 with this sky pack from Matt Suess! Get over 400 sky replacement options ranging from 7000 pixels to 10,000 pixels.

The bundle includes clouds from sunny days, stormy days with and without lightning, sunrise, sunset and even some night sky and Milky Way photos. The pack also comes with free training videos showing how to organize your skies, and how to use them using AI Sky Replacement in Luminar 4. Save 30% and get your skies for just $67!

Drobo

Save 10% off on all Drobo products, including the 8D, 5D3 and 5C, with the code PHOTOFOCUS. Protect your photos with redundancy across your system; it’s so easy to get started! Visit drobostore.com today.

X-Rite

Need to make sure your color is perfect for your next photoshoot? Check out the calibration products from X-Rite. Get started with the ColorChecker Passport Photo 2 and then expand your system to the i1 Photo Pro 2 calibration system. Visit xritephoto.com.

Imagely

Imagely offers the leading WordPress gallery plugin, NextGEN Gallery along with NextGEN Pro for photographers to sell digital downloads, prints and offer proofing for their clients. With automated print fulfillment through WHCC, and no commissions, you can save money and free up more time for other parts of your photography business! Save 33% off plugins and themes using the coupon code XMAS2019.

Lead photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash