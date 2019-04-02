I am sharing the video to discuss the role of leadership in a creative life. As a producer, one of my primary responsibilities is being a good leader.
Doug Daulton
Storyteller; words, stills & motion. Bokeh, a sci-fi feature shot in Iceland, is Doug's current project and is now finishing post-production. When not telling stories of the fantastic, Doug loves putting the natural world – from waterfalls to wild horses – in front of his camera while traveling the world. For regular updates, follow Doug on Twitter, Instagram, facebook, Google+, tumblr or his blog.
Latest posts by Doug Daulton (see all)
- What SEALs can teach video producers - April 2, 2019
- 100 Years/100 Shots - April 22, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Jacob Jackson - October 19, 2016
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.