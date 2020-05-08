As the Coronavirus curve starts to flatten and states begin to open up, there a lot of things that small businesses and the public in general have to keep in mind moving forward.

Let’s make one thing clear — Coronavirus isn’t going away. At least not until a vaccine is fully developed and can be distributed.

So, what can photographers do in the mean time to keep themselves and their clients safe?

Wear a mask

This should be a no-brainer, but it’s important to get a mask to wear to your photoshoots — especially for those that take place indoors. Whether you’re photographing a handful of people or 100 people, be sure to wear a mask indoors.

If you’re still looking for a mask, B&H has a wide variety of them, beyond just the standard blue color!

I’ve talked to several medical professionals about whether we should wear gloves. What I’m hearing for the most part is a strong “no,” because gloves can actually help to spread the virus further.

Continue social physical distancing

If you haven’t invested in a telephoto lens yet, now’s the time. More and more I’m finding myself using my 40-150mm f/2.8 lens versus my 12-40mm f/2.8 lens, because it allows me to stand further back and still capture my subject.

Be sure to take hand sanitizer with you to every photoshoot as well. And if you’re able to, provide some sanitizer for your clients.

Keep your camera gear clean

Be sure to wipe off your camera gear after every photoshoot. While it was originally thought that Coronavirus didn’t live on surfaces, it’s now clear that it does (to a certain point). Check your camera manufacturer’s website to see what they recommend to clean your camera body and lenses.

Stay on top of your health

You might have a mask, but do you have a thermometer? It might be time to pick one up. Check your temperature before each photoshoot to ensure that you’re healthy. And tell your clients that you’re doing this too, so they can rest easy.

Collect deposits and update your contracts

I can’t preach this enough. By collecting deposits you’re safeguarding yourself for the future, should we have another large outbreak. In your contracts, make sure you can hold on to contracts in case your photoshoot gets postponed or canceled. Just make sure to outline that deposits will be applied to the client’s account unless specified otherwise.

Doing this really helped me over the past couple of months to stay afloat, and it made planning a lot easier.

The “new normal” won’t be like the old normal

No matter how fast states and businesses open up, things will not be like they used to be. So you have to prepare yourself, both with your health but also with your business. You might have to pivot a bit, and add new services in order to make ends meet. Things like events, weddings, corporate meetings and more will certainly be most impacted.

Regardless of your situation, if you’re able to prepare yourself, you can make it through this!