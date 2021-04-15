In this article, I’ll be discussing the main pages you should have on your website and why. The main pages include are:

Homepage

Product/service page

About page

Portfolio

Contact page

You can have additional pages such as pricing, but these are the main pages every website should have.

Homepage

The homepage is the first page most users will see when they land on your site. It’s important to note that depending on what industry you are in, it could differ somewhat.

If your website was offering a software as a service (SaaS), was mainly a blog, was an ecommerce site, etc., then you would have a different type of homepage. But I’ll be assuming that we all have personal photography websites where we showcase our work.

With that being said, the goal of your homepage should be to show what your brand is and lead a user to convert. In our case, get a user to book a photoshoot session or contact us about booking a session.

The key elements you should include are a headline, subheadline, call to action, a form of social proof and an image or video.

The main headline could include your mission statement and the sub-headline could include the locations you serve.

For example, your headline might be “Providing a memorable portrait experience through dreamy edits and captures.” And your sub headline might read “Portrait photographer in Austin, Texas.”

Product/service page

Your product/service pages will be your main money making pages. These pages should be targeting your niche and location.

For example, your headline on this page might read “Wedding photographer in Austin.”

These are the money making pages because these pages will target the main keyword of your service.

So if someone were to Google search “wedding photographer in Austin,” the goal would be for them to find this web page that you created and then book a session with you.

If you serve different locations or offer different services, you will want a page for each one.

For example, if you also offer portrait photography, then you will want a “portrait photographer in Austin” product/service page.

About page

Your about page is important because it will add character to your brand and will allow you to tell a story.

The about page plays an important role in your brand. On this page, you will want to include elements such as how you got into photography, what makes you unique, what your values are, etc.

About pages are popular with new visitors and people looking to potentially hire you, so take some time to write something memorable.

Portfolio

The portfolio page is pretty straightforward. This page is where we will highlight and showcase all of our work.

It’s important to note that you will want to include only the “best” images on your portfolio — the ones you are really proud of.

Photo by Anete Lūsiņa on Unsplash

The contact page is your main conversion page.

If you haven’t heard of Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO), it is the science and art of increasing the percentage of users who take a desired action on your website. While I could write a 50-page guide on CRO, I’ll list out the basics that you should know to optimize conversion on your site.

Be mindful of how many fields are on your form

In most cases, the less form fields you have on your form the better.

Include social proof

You will want to include a form of social proof on your contact page. This could come in the form of a client testimonial.

Tell the user what to expect when they hit the submit button

Be specific and let the user know the next steps that will happen once they submit that button and they aren’t just submitting their info into a black void. For example, “Fill out this form and I’ll reach out to you so we can start planning your session!”

Be sure to take a look at your own photography website and see what pages you might be missing. Or, which pages have you added to the above list that have added to the success of booking clientele? If you have any questions, leave a comment down below!