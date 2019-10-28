Wedding photography fail, or how to be a professional

There is a Facebook post from a photographer that has gone viral. With 1,300 comments and 208,000 shares, I think this post is just getting started. The post actually made international news as well.

The photographer shared a photo from a wedding she photographed. In it is a guest’s hand, holding a phone, capturing his or her own photo. Unfortunately, the photo is ruined.

She went on Facebook sharing her thoughts on the issue and blamed the guest for the ruined photo.

“Not only did you ruin my shot,” (use the word photo, not the word shot please) “but you took this moment away from the groom, father of the bride and the bride.”

Immediately she attacked the guest for making the couple miss a photo.

She then goes on to say:

“What exactly do you plan on doing with that photo? Honestly, are you going to print it out, save it, look at it every day? No, you’re not. But my bride would have printed this photo, looked at it often and reminisced over this moment as her dad walked her down the aisle on her wedding day. But instead you wanted to take a photo with your phone and blocking my view and taking a photo that you will not use. Guests. Please stop viewing weddings. You attend their screen, but instead turn off your phone and enjoy the ceremony. You are important to the bride and groom. You would not be attending the wedding otherwise. So please let me do my job and just sit back, relax and enjoy this once in a lifetime moment. Sincerely, wedding photographers.”

Yes, she signed it from all wedding photographers.

But here is the thing … not all photographers agree with her.

You see, professional photographers have to act professional both in-camera and post-camera. Meaning, even on social media.

At the wedding, this photographer could have worked her way in front of the guest. She could have said something to the guest. She could have gotten the photo she and the couple wanted. That’s the professional thing to do.

At the same time, she should not have gone on a rant through her Facebook page blaming a guest.

Sure, her post went viral and got a lot of press. So her page likely gained a lot of new “Likes” since then. But will it get her clients? Because sometimes going viral does nothing for your business. Or will it scare potential clients away knowing that she will talk about them and their guests in public afterward?

We want to hear from you, and what you think about this. Could she have handled it different in-camera or post-camera? Who do you think ruined the photo, the photographer or the guest?