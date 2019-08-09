Share this post with your friends:
The Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Don Komarechka | Photofocus Podcast August 9, 2019

The Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Don Komarechka | Photofocus Podcast August 9, 2019 by Photofocus

Welcome to Mind Your Own Business! Today we chat with nature, macro, and landscape photographer Don Komarechka!

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.

Welcome to Mind Your Own Business! Today we chat with nature, macro, and landscape photographer Don Komarechka!

We discuss:

  • How Don got started in photography
  • Why the process of creativity is so important
  • The importance of special projects
  • His new book, and how he ran his successful Kickstarter campaign
  • Goal setting: it’s what drives us, but many struggle…for those who may feel stagnant
  • Advice for any photographers starting out

Don can be found at:

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

