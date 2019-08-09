The Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Don Komarechka | Photofocus Podcast August 9, 2019

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.
Welcome to Mind Your Own Business! Today we chat with nature, macro, and landscape photographer Don Komarechka!
We discuss:
- How Don got started in photography
- Why the process of creativity is so important
- The importance of special projects
- His new book, and how he ran his successful Kickstarter campaign
- Goal setting: it’s what drives us, but many struggle…for those who may feel stagnant
- Advice for any photographers starting out
Don can be found at:
Don can be found at:
- Skip Cohen: [email protected]
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
