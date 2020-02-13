We see it every day. Someone becomes a photographer and thinks, “Now I get to make photographs for the rest of my life.”

Sure, you can and you will. But not as much as you think. In fact, maybe 20% of the time you will be making photographs, while the rest of the time will be on the business side of things.

Tasks like:

Content marketing

Video marketing

Social marketing

Email marketing

Billing

Booking

Editing

Repairing

Culling

Drinking lots and lots of tea or coffee

Talking to leads

Taking to clients

Scouting locations

Talking to clients again

Drinking more tea or coffee

Editing more

Delivering product

This list can go on for a very long time.

I decided to put a comedic piece together to illustrate my point. While the video is on the funny side, the point is very serious. The myth that photographers don’t have to worry about business is incorrect.

So much so that I might recommend going to school for business rather than photography, then learning photography the modern way. Workshops, assist others, online courses, CreativeLIVE and other avenues like that. Be sure to check out some of the Photofocus business articles, too.

Enjoy the video.